SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 1, the YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County Inc. will be hosting the First Annual Block Pary for Eliminating Racism.

The goal of the event is to bring residents of the Northside together and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the neighborhood.

The party will take place outside the YWCA’s main office, Zonta House, on the 400 block of Douglas St. and the 300 block of Graves St. in Syracuse. The block will be temporarily shut down during the event.

The public is invited to attend the block party, free of cost and it will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food will start being served at 12 p.m. and will include hamburgers, hotdogs, and a side dish.

There will also be activities and games for guests of all ages.

“At the YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County, we believe that all people are created equal but recognize that all people are not treated equally,” says YWCA Executive Director Fanny Villarreal. “Structural racism is often a barrier to economic opportunities, which can lead to social isolation and exclusion. By hosting this block party, we hope to create a more inclusive environment, encourage understanding, and build awareness of the YWCA resources available to local women and children.”