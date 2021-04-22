YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County takes a stand against racism with annual walk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The YWCA of Syracuse, along with others in the community, are teaming up to take a stand against racism.

To make the message heard, they held their annual walk through Downtown Syracuse. This year’s theme was “’No Hate, No Fear’- creating equity in our community”. Organizers tell NewsChannel 9 the walk is all about bringing greater awareness to the issues of race,  social equity, and justice

“The past days the past weeks the past year, we have been witnesses of a lot of things happening and we want to change that and the only way that we can do that is if we are all united,” said Executive Director of the YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County Fanny Villareal.

Organizers are also hoping to educate people, and by working together, they can make change happen.

