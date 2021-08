LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs during the grand opening weekend of KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub at Palms Casino Resort on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Zac Brown Band will perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on October 2, according to the band’s website.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 20. Presale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, August 17, at 10 a.m.