Zac Brown Band returning to The Amp

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — County music group the Zac Brown Band will be returning to play St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The group will take the stage on May 31 at 7 p.m. with the Roar with the Lions Tour.

Joining the Zac Brown Band will be Gregory Alan Isakov.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $33.75 to $103.50.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected