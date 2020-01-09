Zac Brown Band returning to The Amp

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — County music group the Zac Brown Band will be returning to play St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The group will take the stage on May 31 at 7 p.m. with the Roar with the Lions Tour.
Joining the Zac Brown Band will be Gregory Alan Isakov.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $33.75 to $103.50.
