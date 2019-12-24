Zachstrong: The Cortland community stepping up to help a sick teen

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Seven months ago, Zach Preston’s life began to change, forever.

At just 16-years-old, he was diagnosed with stage three e-wing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

This all started when Zach’s dad found a lump on his arm.

Since then, he’s gone through ten rounds of chemotherapy, blood transfusions and surgery to replace a part of his arm. The bones for that surgery came from a donor.

Even through all of that, Zach and his family are overwhelmed with the support they’ve seen.

The help ranged from neighbors raising money at lemonade stands, to benefits. Friends even started a gofundme page

Zach was given $500 to shop alongside another cancer survivor, officer David Guerrera.

Although Zach was only asked to buy at least one gift for someone else, he ended up spending nearly all the money on his family.