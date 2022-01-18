“Zany” Big Chill in Baldwinsville set for the end of the month

(WSYR-TV) — The 15th annual Big Chill in Baldwinsville is set for January 29.

The event helps the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club raise money for three charities in Central New York. The Big Chill is described on its website as a “zany winter event, showcasing the people and businesses of Baldwinsville.” It features a plunge into the Seneca River, a food competition, and a pub crawl.

The day consists of three parts:

1. Big Chill Plunge – 12 p.m. at Mercer Park, 3 North St, Baldwinsville (on Seneca River)

Plungers (teams and individuals) jump into Seneca River for charities chosen by top three teams.

2. Best in Bowl Cook-Off from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Mercer Park, (inside heated tent)

Diners will sample and vote for their favorite local dishes from Baldwinsville area restaurants, featuring foods you can eat from a bowl. ($5/person to enter.)

Participating restaurants: Angry Garlic, San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill, Suds Factory River Grill, The Wood Golf & Country Club, Tassone’s Wine Garden, Fireside Inn

3. Poker Bear Express Pub Crawl from 4 to 8 p.m.

Participants purchase a ticket ($10/person) and walk to participating Baldwinsville bars and restaurants to collect a winning poker hand.

Participating restaurants: Pizza Man Pub, Angry Garlic, WT Brews, Brick-N-Barrel, Sammy Malone’s, Sal’s Pizza & Restaurant, Mohegan Manor, Sud’s Factory River Grill, San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill

Three charities will receive checks, chosen by the top three fundraising plunge teams.

For more information on any of the Big Chill events or to sign up for the Big Chill Plunge event, visit bvillebigchill.com or call 315-638-0550.