Zechariah Cartledge, child founder of Running4Heroes, to visit Weedsport Saturday

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Weedsport Fire Department is holding a fundraising event Saturday August 28. Immediately after, Zechariah Cartledge from Running4Heroes will run a mile to pay tribute to all of New York State’s fallen first responders.

Cartledge, a 12-year-old from Florida, has been running these miles since he was seven. Now, nearly 1,000 miles into his journey, Zechariah is heading to Weedsport.

The one-mile tribute run will take place in the parking lot of the Weedsport Jr/Sr. High school and will start no later than 5:30 pm. For every fallen First Responder, Zechariah runs a mile carrying a flag and then send the flag to the family of the individual lost.

Weedsport FD is asking for local departments in the area to send an apparatus to help line the parking lot to show support for Zechariah and his mission.

If you would like to attend or help, you can email Running4Heroes Board of Director/WFD Lieutenant Dillon Hunter at dillon@running4heroes.org.