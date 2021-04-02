Zoo announces winning name for penguin chick

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Opal is the winning name voters chose for the Humboldt Penguin chick hatched at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in February,

Opal was one of five names staff chose for the chick which reflect her South American heritage: Opal (a precious stone), Apichu (“sweet potato”), Inti (Inca sun god/sunshine), Enelda (“dill”), and Pepita (“pumpkinseed”).

Voting opened Tuesday and closed Friday at noon. Opal received 1,086 votes or 27.5. It was a close victory over Enelda with 1,039 votes or 26.3%.

More than 50 penguin chicks have hatched at the zoo since it established the Humboldt colony in 2006. Some of the chicks have been sent to other accredited zoos and aquariums as part of the Species Survival Plan. The Humboldts are listed as a vulnerable species.