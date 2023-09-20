SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will host its annual “Zoo Boo” Halloween celebration on weekends from October 14 through October 29.

This family-friendly daytime event will feature trick-or-treat stations, creepy crawly animal encounters, chats with zoo keepers, festive games, parades and costume contests.

Each weekend will have a costume theme for the contest:

October 14 and 15 – Superheroes

Superheroes October 21 and 22 – Witches and wizards

Witches and wizards October 28 and 29 – Favorite movie characters

Special guest appearances from Otto the Orange, Syracuse Crunch, Ghostbusters of Central New York and more will happen on select days.

The Spooky Stroll is also back, as the zoo’s Wildlife Trail will be decorated, accompanied by mysterious fog and eerie music.

Special Zoo Boo tickets are only required for trick-or-treaters. Parents who do not wish to trick-or-treat do not need to buy a Zoo Boo ticket. All other experiences will be included in general zoo admission.

More information can be found HERE.