(WSYR-TV) — The annual “kooky-not-spooky” Halloween celebration Zoo Boo will be at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on weekends from October 15 to October 30.

The zoo says this spooktacular will feature trick-or-treat stations, creepy crawly animal encounters, games, parades, chats with zoo keepers, and a daily costume contest.

A new addition to the Zoo Boo will feature a Spooky Stroll through the Wildlife Trail. There will be mystifying fog and ghostly music that will play over the trail that will be decorated to give some extra spook, but not too much to scare off the little ones.

Also, new this year is a green screen for photos in the Animal Health Center where people can choose a background of their choice.

On October 15 and 16, the zoo will be joined by the Syracuse Crunch and on October 29 and 30, the Ghostbusters of Central New York. There will also be face painting available by Leanna’s Art Room.

During the weekends of the Zoo Boo, there will be themes for the daily costume contest starting at 1 p.m. in the courtyard. Daily winners will earn a prize that includes a zoo stuffed animal of their choice and other goodies. The themes are the following:

October 15 and 16: Superheroes

October 22 and 23: Witches and Wizards

October 29 and 30: Favorite Movie Characters

The Zoo also says that guests are encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes and bring bags for the trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo.

For ticket information, click here.