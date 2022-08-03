SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than 24 hours after the Onondaga County Legislature voted to approve building an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, the project’s planners held an impromptu meeting to discuss the next steps.

In the near future, the county will request proposals from companies interested in designing the project constructing the facility, and managing it upon opening.

Involved in Wednesday’s meeting was Ted Fox, the director of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, someone who’s helped County Executive Ryan McMahon plan the project.

“To some, it might be obvious,” Fox said, “but to others, it’s a stretch, and I understand that. So the hard work for us right now is to prove to the community that this was the right decision.”

The Zoo gets around 350,000 visitors every year, so Fox thinks hitting the promised 500,000 Aquarium customers is doable.

Fox said, “They’re going to be so wowed by the species that we do end up having… they’re going to want to come back. This isn’t a one-and-done.”

So far, specific species haven’t been decided.

Fox says other aquarium managers have been sharing advice with Onondaga County, including what types of exhibits to consider.

Surprising to him, one of the suggestions that have been popular elsewhere: jellyfish.

He also said many agree the aquarium needs to teach people about the historic clean-up of Onondaga Lake.