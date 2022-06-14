SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will unveil a special installation on Friday, June 17 that celebrates Father’s Day, Pride Month, and families of all kinds.

The special installation is a “StoryWalk” for the children’s book “And Tango Makes Three.” The zoo will mount pages of the award-winning book on signs throughout the park, so families can read along as they walk.

“And Tango Makes Three” tells the heartwarming story of two male penguins at the Central Park Zoo who adopted and raised an orphaned chick. The book is a natural fit for this year’s StoryWalk, Zoo Director Ted Fox says, given the recent birth of the first Humboldt penguin chick to be fostered by a pair of same-sex penguins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

“The parallels to this heartwarming story and with our own experience, connect to our mission of saving species and protecting the vulnerable – in this case, Bruno,” said Fox.

Bruno, the Humboldt Penguin chick, when they were first hatched

The StoryWalk installation opens with a launch event on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will lead families along the StoryWalk route, ending at the Penguin Coast exhibit, where keepers will give the inside scoop on the zoo’s first colony of Humboldt penguins.

The event is also sponsored by the Onondaga County Public Libraries (OCPL) and the Early Childhood Alliance (ECA).

OCPL says this is just one of the many ways that they’re bringing library services to our communities. “The joys of reading and a love of the outdoors aren’t mutually exclusive, and StoryWalks offer a great way to blend the two and show families that reading and learning can happen anywhere,” said OCPL Executive Director Christian Zabriskie.

ECA also noted the importance of events like the StoryWalk and shared how reading with young children every day is one of the most important ways to prepare them for school.

The StoryWalk event will be on display for around three weeks, so guests can enjoy it at their leisure throughout the month. Another installation is planned for October to coincide with the zoo’s annual Zoo Boo event.