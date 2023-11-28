WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A recent survey says that Jefferson County residents want Zoo New York at Thompson Park to remain part of the community.

A new survey by the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College said that 90-percent of residents want to keep the zoo open even with more government support instead of seeing it close.

It’s exciting to see that the survey responses actually support what I and others have been hearing through individual conversations… our community loves the Zoo and want to see it realize its potential. Dr. Mark Irwin, Interim Executive Director of Zoo New York

The embattled zoo was closed on October 27, but is staying open for selected events like Winter Wonderlights and others. They City agreed to help out with $60,000, but that would only help fund bare-bones operations.

The recent poll that was conducted at the end of October asked 571 adults living in the county about the zoo, government financial support, and other funding methods.

A total of 78-percent of people said it was appropriate for Jefferson County to help contribute more money to the zoo.

The poll also said that they be willing to pay more in assessed property taxes if needed to. A total of 57 percent would pay an extra $15 per $100,000, 50 percent of an added $25 for $100,000 and 47 percent for an extra $35 per $100,000.

However, 66 percent are in favor of the idea of increasing the bed tax for people that stay in county hotels.