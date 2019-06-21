Zoo unveils new walkway as baby Ajay makes his debut







SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo at Burnet Park in Syracuse opened a new $2.2-million renovated Wildlife Trail.

For those who missed baby Asian elephant Ajay's 1st Bday party, here's a video of his fam joining the celebration! If this makes you want to give him a present, we're accepting sealed bags of jellybeans at the ticket booth thru Sunday! #syracusezoo #ElephantParty #bestdayever pic.twitter.com/Zexvdgvskm — Rosamond Gifford Zoo (@SyracuseZoo) January 16, 2020

The renovation of the trail, which began in the fall, removed the 30-year-old boardwalk and on Friday, the renovations were unveiled.

And there was an added bonus as five-month-old baby Asian elephant, Ajay, made his debut. He, along with his mother, Mali, and grandmother Targa, were out in the main yard of the elephant preserve, which is also in the process of expanding from 4.5 acres to seven acres.



