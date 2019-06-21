Zoo unveils new walkway as baby Ajay makes his debut

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo at Burnet Park in Syracuse opened a new $2.2-million renovated Wildlife Trail.
The renovation of the trail, which began in the fall, removed the 30-year-old boardwalk and on Friday, the renovations were unveiled.
And there was an added bonus as five-month-old baby Asian elephant, Ajay, made his debut. He, along with his mother, Mali, and grandmother Targa, were out in the main yard of the elephant preserve, which is also in the process of expanding from 4.5 acres to seven acres.
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App