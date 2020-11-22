Zoom removing meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to encourage smaller in-person gatherings

(WSYR-TV) — The video conferencing service, Zoom, has announced it will lift its timed meeting limit on Thanksgiving, so you can virtually spend as much time as you want with your extended family.
The holidays are here and the message is to keep those family gatherings small, your immediate household preferably. To help families comply with this guidance, Zoom is giving everyone a taste of its premium services.
Normally, Zoom offers free meetings for a maximum of 40 minutes, but that time limit is being waived on Turkey Day. You will now be able to spend as much time as you want with your family, virtually, through Zoom on Thanksgiving.
Typically, you would have to pay around $150-200 per year for unlimited meeting minutes.
