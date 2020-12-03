Zoom with Santa and Mrs. Claus to benefit Oswego County Humane Society

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to speak with Santa and Mrs. Claud before Christmas, why not zoom with them on December 15, 16 or 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.?

Santa and Mrs. Claus will get on Zoom to speak with children about their holiday wishes and to read a holiday story. It will benefit the Oswego County Humane Society.

On Saturday, December 19 from 2 to 4 p.m., the Oswego County Humane Society will hold their annual Home for the Holidays Adoption event.

To register for the Zoom event, click here.