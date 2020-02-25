Political petitions to begin circulating February 25

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Board of Elections is letting registered voters know that political petitions will begin circulating on February 25.

From February 25 through April 2, political candidates or their supporters are able to collect signatures for their candidate(s) to get them on the November ballot.

The Board of Elections wants to remind petition signers that their signature does not mean they have to vote for that person, however, you must be registered to vote, enrolled in the same party as the petition you are signing, and live in the district where the candidate is running. You can also only sign one petition per office.

For more information, visit www.ongov.net/elections.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9