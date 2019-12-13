Rep. Brindisi says he’ll review testimony before deciding how to vote on Articles of Impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Representative Anthony Brindisi issued a statement regarding how he would vote on the Articles of Impeachment.
Brindisi said:
“As I’ve said from the beginning, the allegations against the President are deeply troubling and we need to get the facts. I am saddened that the White House blocked senior Administration officials, who could have shined more light on the situation, from testifying. This is a serious matter and deserves thoughtful consideration. I will be reviewing the transcripts and testimony and will make a decision based on the evidence in the coming days”Rep. Anthony Brindisi
