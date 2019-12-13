Rep. Katko says he will vote no on Articles of Impeachment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday afternoon, Representative John Katko released a statement saying he would vote no on the Articles of Impeachment.

“Impeachment was designed by our founding fathers to be used only in the most dire of circumstances – instances in which a high crime or misdemeanor has been committed and removal from office is justified. From the start, I have approached the impeachment process with an open mind and have relied heavily on my background as a prosecutor. I objectively reviewed all available evidence, reports, witness testimony and the articulated offenses.

“After thoroughly studying the arguments for and against impeachment, I have come to the inescapable conclusion that, while I believe some of the President’s actions were wrong and inappropriate, they do not rise to the level of an impeachable offense. Never in the history of our country have we impeached a President without articulating specific crimes. I firmly believe doing so now would set a dangerous precedent. For these reasons, I will be voting ‘no’ on the Articles of Impeachment before the House next week.

“There’s no question that this process has sharply divided our country. Now, more than ever, Congress must put down the swords and work across party lines to find common ground on the issues that matter to our nation: growing our economy, keeping our country safe, and addressing the heroin and synthetic drug epidemic, to start. This is why Central New York sent me to Congress, and where my focus remains.”

Representative John Katko