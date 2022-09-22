SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended routine anxiety screenings for adults under 65.

The recommendations are based on studies that show a surge in mental health problems linked to the pandemic.

Dr. Philip Falcone, the Chief Clinical Officer at St. Joseph’s Health, said he’s in favor of the recommendation.

“I don’t think any of us, unless we’re 110 years old, have lived through a pandemic so this is the first time for a lot of us to go through something life-altering that may have claimed the life of a loved one or put one of our family members in the hospital, so I think everybody is facing that issue of stress and anxiety related to a virus,” Dr. Falcone says.

Dr. Monique Winnett is a Clinical Psychologist for St. Joseph’s Health. She says the rates of anxiety were high before the pandemic and they’ve increased since the start. She believes routine screenings are needed.

“Honestly I think it’s past due. I think this has been a long time coming and several of the primary care offices that I work in, we’ve already started screening universally for anxiety in adults,” Dr. Winnett says.

Dr. Winnett thinks there’s a need and she sees anxiety growing.

She’s urging people who may suffer from anxiety to get help because it could get worse.

“Like chronic and pervasive pain, arthritis, asthma, coronary conditions, respiratory conditions as well as it being very comorbid with other behavioral health conditions like depression,” she continues.

The proposal is open for public comment until October 17. Click here to view it.