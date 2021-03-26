Lowe’s springs for free gardens-to-go kits on Thursdays in April

(WTRF) — Spring has sprung and Lowe’s is inspiring people to transform their homes in a month-long “SpringFest” with free garden-to-go project kits.

Beginning April 8, the home improvement store will give away family project kits every Thursday.

“Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined. This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, in a press release.

The complete dates and items are:

April 8: Recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

Recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson. April 15: Lowe’s Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.

Lowe’s Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets. April 22: 500,000 tree saplings

500,000 tree saplings April 29: Lowe’s Butterfly Quest to create a butterfly garden.

According to a national survey by Morning Consult and Lowe’s, 85% of people said their home is now their sanctuary and 70% said they don’t plan to travel this spring.

“Through SpringFest and our invitation to take a Hometrip, we’re making the best of spring available so our customers can transport themselves without ever leaving the sanctuary of home,” Thalberg said.

Customers will need to register on Lowe’s website beginning April 1 for the free kits, which will be picked up curbside. The kits can be reserved starting one week before each giveaway.