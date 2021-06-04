Lt. Governor Hochul visits Watkins Glen to unveil new outdoor recreation resort

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul visited Watkins Glen on Friday to help unveil the new $1.9 million Naturluxe & Stars outdoor experience resort.

The resort is located adjacent to Watkins Glen International Speedway on a 48 acre property.

“In what has been a tremendously difficult time, the great outdoors has served as an invaluable resource to get out of the house, stay active and enjoy New York’s natural gems,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “Naturluxe & Stars’ new camping site in Watkins Glen makes it even more convenient to enjoy all that New York has to offer and further represents New York State’s commitment to creating new and fun ways to promote healthy outdoor recreation as well as boost local tourism.”

Naturluxe & Stars different sized tent-style accommodations, a modern bathhouse with private showers, and an outdoor shower for the under the stars experience.

Outdoor games like Bocce and horseshoes are available, along with more than 42 acres of private woods for on-site hiking. Huided hiking tours, boating excursions and fishing charters are also available.

This project was supported by a $385,000 Market New York capital grant from Empire State Development through I LOVE NY, New York State’s Division of Tourism. The grant was recommended by the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council as part of the Regional Council initiative.

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President and CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, “Traveling again—taking full advantage of the wonderful attractions that New York State has to offer—is an important step in getting back to a new normal. The Naturluxe & Stars resort, with its state-of-the-art conveniences, takes the fun of camping to a new level, for visitors to the beautiful Village of Watkins Glen. Our strategic community investments in smart projects like this are fueling regional momentum by developing spaces and places where people want to visit, play and work.”

Dawn Aprile, Naturluxe & Stars owner, said, “Naturluxe & Stars allows our guests the ability to experience that magical moment of calm that occurs when you suddenly connect with nature. Our completely furnished outdoor accommodations and luxurious bathhouse on 48 acres of beautiful woods allow busy individuals to get away from the hustle and bustle and relax. I’m grateful to New York State, the Regional Council, Schuyler County, our local government leaders, and I LOVE NY, as partners that helped bring this vision for an effortless outdoor resort to fruition.”

Senator Tom O’Mara said, “The Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions already offer some of the most well-known and exciting outdoor attractions and experiences anywhere in New York State. The new Naturluxe & Stars Resort in Watkins Glen is an outstanding addition to this network of outdoor destinations and will uniquely strengthen the foundation of our leading tourism industry.”

Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, “We take great pride in maintaining, protecting, and enhancing one of New York State’s most exciting regions for outdoor recreation and adventure. Watkins Glen and Schuyler County are already home to some of our greatest attractions and the addition of the Naturluxe & Stars Resort offers a modern and exciting alternative for visitors to experience everything that the region has to offer.”