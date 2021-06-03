Lucky TAKE 5 winner bought ticket in Elbridge

ELDRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another day and another TAKE 5 winner in our viewing area.

An Elbridge resident bought the winning ticket at a FASTRAC worth $30,438.50. This person is one of two winners, the other coming from Woodhaven, N.Y. near Queens.

Tuesday a Watertown resident bought a winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $30k as well.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.