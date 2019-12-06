Lysander crash sends four to area hospitals

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A crash in the Town of Lysander Thursday night sent four people to the hospital.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the accident happened around 6:20 p.m. by the intersection of Church Road and East Mud Lake Road.

One car ended up colliding with another. Of the four people hurt, two have serious injuries.

No word on what may have caused the crash. Check back for updates as they become available.