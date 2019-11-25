CoreLife Eatery set to open 60th store, in Fairmount, on Black Friday

FAIRMOUNT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The wildly popular fast, casual, healthy eating restaurant, CoreLife Eatery, is about to open its 60th location.

On Black Friday, CoreLife will open its newest store in Fairmount.

The chain, which opened its very first store in North Syracuse in April 2015, has spread around the country. They are located in a dozen states from New York and Pennsylvania, down to Florida, up to Michigan and out to Utah.

Fairmount will be the third location in the Syracuse area, joining the original in North Syracuse and DeWitt.

The grand opening of the Fairmount store will be from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. CoreLife will also partner with Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Upstate Foundation for the event, donating $5 from every Big Bowl sold to the organization.

CoreLife Eatery plans to expand to 300 locations, including both corporate and franchise restaurants, nationwide during the next five years.

