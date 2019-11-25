Decorated cookie company, Corso’s Cookies, expanding in North Syracuse; add factory outlet

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the nation’s top decorated cookie companies is moving its operation to a bigger space in North Syracuse.

Corso’s Cookies will start producing its colorful, buttery shortbread cookies in the former Maines Food and Party Warehouse store in North Syracuse by the end of the year.

The company will also operate its first factory outlet store at that same location in early 2020.

Corso’s client list has grown to include Wegmans, Publix, and H-E-B, a supermarket chain based in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 350 stores throughout Texas, as well as in northeast Mexico.

Already selling these decorated cookies has been Pro Flowers, Mrs.Fields, Harry and David, Target, Barnes and Noble and Walgreens among others.

The company’s founders say the reason for their growth is their newest product line, sugar cookie tubs.

