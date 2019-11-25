Ferris Lawn Mower grows workforce, operation in new Sherrill facility

SHERRILL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ferris Lawn Mowers continues to grow now that it’s settled into a new, larger plant in the City of Sherrill.

The company, for years, was producing its famous red mowers exclusively in the old Stockbridge Valley Central School just up the road in Munnsville.

Ferris started 110 years ago in Vernon making only farm equipment, but added lawnmowers to its mix back in 1986 as the farm industry was going through a real downturn.

The new Sherrill plant has added about 50 full-time workers to the operation, not to mention a bigger production floor.

Don Rouse is the Production Supervisor of the Welding Department for Briggs and Stratton, the parent company of Ferris.

“It was a real eye-opener to be able to walk into this facility and be a part of the development of this facility to just say we’re taking our small plant in the old schoolhouse and really turning it into something,” he says.

The new plant sits on part of the site of the former Oneida Limited.

Amanda Carr, Material Handler Lead for Briggs and Stratton in Sherrill, says, “Absolutely amazing. Amazing on what our growth has become in such a little time.”

The incredible growth of the commercial division for parent company Briggs and Stratton in the last few years, powered by Ferris, helped drive the need for a bigger facility.

The new plant doubles the production capacity of the old school and is configured specifically for its operation. It allows the plant to be as efficient as possible to best meet customers demand while also giving them room to grow.

Carr tells NewsChannel 9, “That’s something that’s great to watch it come from fab, a flat sheet of metal, to how they get the lasers to cut it out precision and then they bend it and then it’s gotta be welded and then it comes through paint and it comes out here and we’re just throwing it all together and then it’s like, we just built one of the best mowers in the world.”

“Our motto is, our product is a reflection of our people and that’s driven from the top down and we all understand that and we come in here and we know what we’ve gotta do every day,” Rouse adds.

The company that started making about 125 lawn mowers a year now has about 250 to 300 a day rolling off all those different assembly lines.

Carr says, “We’re growing so fast, if people want a job, come down and get a job because we’ve got the openings. If you want a career in something great, this is where we need to be.”

Many parts of the plant are running 24/7, where they’re not just making Ferris but also Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro and some Billy Goat models too.

Rouse says, “It’s just proud. Our small community coming together to build the product.”

Carr adds, “It feels great at the end of the day to know that we are building such high quality machinery.”

Despite all the hires they’ve already made at the Briggs and Stratton plant in Sherrill, they still have lots of openings.

Click here to learn more about their career opportunities.

