United Radio says opening Salt Lake City facility in December will help Syracuse headquarters

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — United Radio is set to expand west by opening a new facility next month in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The company started in Syracuse in 1923 and eventually moved to a much bigger facility in East Syracuse.

They also now have a facility in Peachtree City, Georgia, but have also been looking to expand to the west for several years now.

“We have customer opportunity out there,” says United Radio President Phil Rubenstein. It was Rubenstein’s grandfather who started the company almost a century ago.

The company started with the elder Rubenstein and a partner replacing batteries or tubes for radios. Now the company is still repairing and refurbishing radios for almost every car maker in the world and added other divisions.

United Radio is is currently Sony’s only service center in the entire United States, business brought back to America from Mexico in 2014.

Rubenstein explains why they settled on Salt Lake City for their latest expansion citing the same culture, work ethic, and climate that matching United Radio’s reasons for staying headquartered in Syracuse.

“The work that we’ll be doing out there we don’t intend to take any work out of Syracuse and move it to Salt Lake,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

Rubenstein goes on to say that bringing on customers that start in Utah may at some point expand east bringing more work to the East Syracuse headquarters of United Radio.

“Salt Lake is going to be a strictly production facility just like we have in Peachtree City so any additional backend office required to support that location will be added in Syracuse,” he says.

United Radio was deemed an essential business during the pandemic but many of its customers were not causing a slight reduction in workforce, but all furloughed workers are back and some jobs have been added.

Rubenstein tells NewsChannel 9, “COVID-19 was a new twist on our crisis response. A global pandemic was never high on our list of possible disasters that could affect United Radio. Our eyes have been opened a little bit to that and it’s become a lot higher priority so having a location in Salt Lake City will just help to mitigate that risk and help with our response should there be either another shutdown or a wave across the country or some pandemic sometime in the future.”

Once Salt Lake City is operational in mid-December, with Syracuse and the facility in Peachtree City, Georgia, United Radio will be able to cover the entire continental United States with three-day ground shipment.