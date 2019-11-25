Witty Wicks Candles in Camillus growing again at Township 5

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A small Camillus business, Witty Wicks Candles, is outgrowing its home for the second time this year.

The candle maker moved from its shop in the Village of Camillus early this year to a space in Township 5

Now, the company has taken over the next door storefront and expanded its operation in there, doubling in size.

It’s allowing the company more space to make and sell its flavor scented candles, many with clever toppings. They use soy wax, all natural oils, and no artificial coloring. The store is also selling other gifts as well.

They’ve nearly tripled the staff as they gear up now for the holiday season and their on-line sales across the country continue to boom.

Click here for more about Witty Wicks.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9