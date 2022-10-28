SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Before President Joe Biden took the stage at Onondaga Community College Thursday, he spent some time touring the Micron Pavilion, a hands-on display spread across the SRC Arena floor, showing off the intricate and advanced technology of chip manufacturing.

It was a tour that everyone invited to the event could take at their own leisure, including the NewsChannel 9 team. It showcased a 3D model of what Micron’s mega fab in the Town of Clay will one day look like when it’s all constructed.

“Each one of these is a clean room, each one of these is 600,000 square feet inside of a clean room, that clean room is 1000 times more sterile than a hospital operating room,” said Micron’s Executive Vice President of Global Operations Manish Bhatia.

The tour also included some of the autonomous machines that are inside the clean rooms producing millions of memory chips every year.

Virtual reality headsets and cleanroom smocks were also on display to provide guests with a unique experience to see a clean room in action and suit up like the Micron employees do every day.

The tour also featured tables with employees discussing the company’s commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion and how the newly announced $500 million Community Involvement Fund will go toward bolstering a local and diverse workforce.