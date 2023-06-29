SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For Central New York to become the chip-making capital of the country, it needs more trained workers and special facilities.

LeChase Construction, a regional company with an office in Syracuse, is aware of that need and is seizing on the opportunity.

The company built its first cleanroom for Kodak in the 1990s and the need has expanded, but the demand is about to explode.

“Micron obviously is a catalyst,” says Senior Vice President Lee Sommerman. “But they have supply chain companies that will provide them product. That supply chain has similar needs, clean environments.”

Wednesday, LeChase’s employees from across New York State met in Syracuse for a specialized training in constructing cleanrooms.

It wasn’t only classroom learning.

Stark Tech, which provides cleanroom technology and supplies to some of LeChase’s projects, showed off the pieces it takes to make these microscopically clean areas.

This included pieces of the wall, ceiling and flooring, as well as filters and controls.