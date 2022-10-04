EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The new Micron computer chip manufacturing campus set to be in the Town of Clay is a landmark deal that took a lot of hard work. From the local level all the way up to the White House.

Among people who played a vital role in the negotiations was Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with McMahon and when asked about how final this project was, his response was straightforward.

“This project is final, and everything’s been signed,” said McMahon.

McMahon says the community must “seize this moment” as Micron is putting their investment in Onondaga County.

They’re making their biggest bet they’ve ever made in their history on us, on our people, and that validates our community. It validates our values and most importantly, it validates our people. And our people need to get the chip off our shoulder that we’ve had on for three decades. It’d a new day. The future of this country is right here in our county. County Executive Ryan McMahon

McMahon added that our area is now the hub for semiconductor manufacturing in the entire country.