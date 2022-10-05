SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The region is still buzzing, even in other parts of the country, over Micron Technology’s announcement it will build a multi-billion dollar computer chip fab plant at the White Pine Commerce Park in the Town of Clay.

The promise of thousands of new jobs for the “megafab” over the next 20 years is exciting, but a daunting task.

For the first time since Micron’s announcement, NewsChannel 9 had the chance to sit down with Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to get his thoughts on the historic project.

Walsh said he was optimistic throughout the highly competitive selection process, but like some Central New Yorkers, he also had a small sliver of Syracuse doubt Micron would choose another region in the country or world for this opportunity.

Micron’s up to $100 billion investment in the Town of Clay not only validates how far the region has come, but Walsh believes it’s a strong indicator of where Central New York is heading.

“This project is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, and it really solidifies and finalizes our comeback story. Everyone in this community deserves it.” MAYOR BEN WALSH, (I) CITY OF SYRACUSE

For years, the City of Syracuse has been building up workforce opportunities for underserved communities and our youth. Mayor Walsh said the jumpstart on those initiatives could help Micron fill the nearly 50,000 jobs at the company’s mega computer chip fab over the next two decades.

One of the things early on when we began engaging with Micron that we saw as a significant opportunity is that we shared certain values. Among them was lifting up people in this community that have historically been left behind in projects of this nature. MAYOR BEN WALSH, (I) CITY OF SYRACUSE

Nine thousand people will work for Micron. The other tens of thousands of positions will be from supporting industries like construction, suppliers, and contractors.

Onondaga County, New York State, and Micron are on a mission to attract local, national, and global talent to have a strong workforce.

When Mayor Walsh was asked if he has any concern about potentially not having enough people to fill those jobs, he didn’t shy away from the fact it could be a challenge.

“I think there has to be concern given the magnitude of the projects we have in the pipeline. Again, our community has never seen this. It is a good problem to have but it is still a challenge.” MAYOR BEN WALSH, (I) CITY OF SYRACUSE

Micron and New York State are working together to invest an additional $500 million to bolster workforce development initiatives. Mayor Walsh said those funds will help scale up the city’s already established programs, like Syracuse Build, to try and meet that demand.

This project no matter what is going to be transformative , but if we truly want to make it unlike anything that this country has ever seen before, we need to make sure we are lifting up everyone in our community. In this case, we do have a lot of people, particularly in the city that are unemployed and that are underemployed. That’s an opportunity for those individuals, for the company and for the region. MAYOR BEN WALSH, (I) CITY OF SYRACUSE

Equal representation is a priority for Micron CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, as well.

“We particularly want to tap into groups that are underrepresented today in technology, and we think that we have great opportunity here. The culture, the focus on diversity…all of this aligns well with our values.” SANJAY MEHROTRA, CEO, MICRON TECHNOLOGY

The job opportunity goes well beyond the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County. The Cortland County Business Development Corporation said Micron’s mega computer chip campus is about luring folks back to the region too.

“Folks born and raised here left for better job opportunities. Now, those job opportunities are coming back to Central New York. With this announcement, we welcome them back with open arms, whether it’s to take a job there, be closer to family or again to potentially work at one of these support businesses that may come along as a result of Micron’s decision.” ERIC MULVIHILL, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & COMMUNITY RELATIONS SPECIALIST, CORTLAND COUNTY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

CenterState CEO is working directly with Micron to help with the workforce for the largest proposed project in the Central New York region. Click here for more information.