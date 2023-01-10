ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As part of her State of the State announcements, Governor Kathy Hochul is creating an office dedicated to the expansion of the semiconductor industry in New York.

Specifically, the “Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration” will coordinate the work of independent agencies within state government as it pertains to the pending Micron project in Central New York.

Micron has committed $100 billion to build a “megafab” computer chip manufacturing campus in the Town of Clay.

A written plan accompanying the governor’s address reads: “The Micron project was the result of a historic federal, state, and local partnership led by Governor Hochul, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. This new Office will ensure ongoing, successful collaboration between all parts of government and our partners in the private sector to realize the transformative potential of this investment.”

Agencies expected to participate in the office include the following:

Empire State Development

The Department of Labor

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority

New York Power Authority

Department of Transportation

Department of State

Department of Environmental Conservation

Homes and Community Renewal

Department of Public Service, the State University of New York

NY CREATES

The office’s description reads: “GO-SEMI will lead and centralize efforts to implement the Micron project; develop and advance policies to attract the semiconductor industry and its supply chain; coordinate workforce development and community investments between local, state, federal, and private partners; lead efforts to create, attract, and retain the highly skilled workforce needed; and support cohesive development focused on smart growth principles.”

Even before she was done with her address, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon signaled support for the office.

Ryan McMahon posted on Twitter: “This is well received. Coordinating State agencies will help us get this project built in a timely manner.”

His spokesperson elaborated: “It appears to be something modeled off of what the County Executive had said we would commit on the local level so we appreciate the Governor recognizing the value in our approach and duplicating it on the state level.”