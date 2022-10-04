TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Micron, an American company chose the Town of Clay to build a massive computer chip manufacturing complex, the size of 40 football fields.

NewsChannel 9 sat down with Micron’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra to talk more about the details.

When Mehrotra was asked why Central New York, He spoke highly of the availability and community.

“Along with all of this really coming together, along with the availability of a site that can certainly be scaled from one big clean room, 600 thousand square feet, 10 football field-sized, to four large clean rooms, over the course of 20 plus years, so everything coming together, site and availability,” Mehrotra said.

He continued to express his gratitude for the Biden Administration and Senator Schumer, which have allowed his company to make this plant a reality, thanks to the CHIPS Act.

As for the community, Mehrotra says his company is investing a lot for Central New Yorkers.

“As part of this, we are investing community as well, Micron is committing $250 million over the course of the 20 years to invest in the community and address the real needs of the community…” he said.

Mehrotra says this plan will truly be transformative for the region and will give opportunities to people who aren’t even born yet.