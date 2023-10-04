SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Exactly one year ago, Central New York’s world seemed to change forever. A semiconductor announcement was expected, but most people had never heard of Micron, and nobody expected the size of the project.

Micron announced its $100 billion project in Central New York, promising four chip-making factories in the Town of Clay and 50,000 jobs.

The announcement was made by Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Governor Kathy Hochul and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

A few weeks later, President Joe Biden would visit Onondaga Community College to celebrate the company’s historic investment as a result of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

In the year since Micron has grown its team already living in Central New York along with regular visits from its executives.

Work has begun to prepare the White Pine Commerce Park off Route 31 and Caughdenoy Road in the Town of Clay.

Micron has purchased real estate for a planned child care center near the campus.

The company has hosted multiple town hall meetings over the last several months, opened a semiconductor-focused exhibit at the MOST, and will partially fund a clean room at Onondaga Community College.

In partnership with Micron, Empire State Development has created the Community Engagement Committee. The group will design a list of priorities that will guide how Micron spends money in Central New York beyond the project.

In August, Micron reached a milestone by submitting its application for incentives to the federal government’s Department of Commerce. The funding from the CHIPS and Science Act is critical to Micron’s project in Central New York.

In July, the company submitted its $26 million application to the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency, which will decide what local tax breaks will be awarded and will eventually sell the land to Micron.

Earlier this year, NewsChannel 9 visited Micron’s global headquarters in Boise, Idaho, which included a rare tour of a clean room and profiling a Central New York native working for Micron long before its local project.

Before the year is over, more progress will be made on the actual site. Homes on properties along Burnet Road needed for the project will be demolished in the weeks to come.

Micron is expected back to Central New York in the weeks to come to have another meeting of the Community Engagement Committee and celebrate the next steps in building the clean room at Onondaga Community College.

Major construction of the megafab’s first building is expected next year. Chips will go into production in 2026. The full four-fab campus is expected to be completed after 2040.

“One year ago today, we announced news that is set to change the course of our economic future: Micron is bringing $100 billion and nearly 50,000 jobs to Central New York. “This has already been a game-changer for our economy. At least three other semiconductor businesses have announced plans to make New York their home since then. We secured nation-leading community benefits, like affordable child care and the $500 million Community Investment Fund, to support Micron’s future employees and the Central New York community. And we kicked off meetings of the Community Engagement Committee, whose input will ensure all voices are heard as we implement this historic and transformative project. “As the first Governor from Upstate New York in nearly a century, this is personal to me. I know how so many communities felt left out and left behind when manufacturing jobs were shipped overseas – and I know how this investment will make a transformative impact to change the course of this region’s history. The future is bright for New York because of this historic investment.” “Of course, this extraordinary partnership with Micron came through hard work and dedication from a united team of New Yorkers. New York’s Green CHIPS legislation, which I signed last year, and our partnership with Majority Leader Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, and County Executive McMahon is putting us on the path to turn New York State into a global hub for chipmaking. I launched the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration, or GO-SEMI, to bolster those efforts, and we’ve invested $24 million through our Office of Strategic Workforce Development to train our workers for the jobs of tomorrow. And now, we’re working closely with Micron on partnerships with local schools and universities to prepare students for the 50,000 new jobs that Micron will bring to the region. Governor Kathy Hochul

“Today marks one year since Micron’s historic announcement to build their future in Central New York – marking the largest private investment in New York State history. With my CHIPS & Science bill as the fuse, Micron has already begun to fundamentally transform Central NY’s economy – and we are just getting started.” “Over the next two decades, Micron’s groundbreaking memory fab will turn Upstate NY into global hub for manufacturing and bring tens of thousands of good-paying high-tech and construction jobs to the region. Micron’s investment will be the engine that drives a lasting semiconductor ecosystem here in America, and a better life for our children and grandchildren in Syracuse, Central NY and beyond.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

