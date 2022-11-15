SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With Micron’s $100 billion investment in the town of Clay, building a strong, diverse workforce is a priority for the American-based semiconductor manufacturing company.

As hundreds of people waited inside the Onondaga Community College SRC gymnasium for President Joe Biden’s address on October 27, Savion Pollard, a veteran and Syracuse University graduate student, was publicly announced as Micron’s first Central New York hire.

“My family asks me all the time, ‘wow! This is so amazing. Is this what you planned?’ I’m like, I don’t think I could have sat down and planned this more perfectly.” SAVION POLLARD, MICRON’S FIRST CENTRAL NEW YORK HIRE

Pollard (30) is currently pursuing a degree in electrical engineering with a minor in computer science. He’s on track to graduate from SU in 2025. However, working for a company that produces computer memory chips was never a dream of his.

Pollard grew up in Queens, NY and his childhood aspiration was to become an architect, but then it was time for college. He wound up pursuing an accounting degree and in his third year, he dropped out and enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 21.

His eight years serving in the Navy is one of the key reasons why he was chosen to be Micron’s first Central New York hire. Creating equal job training and opportunity for veterans and military students is a priority for the company.

“I was a nuclear electronics technician on submarines,” Pollard explained. “I pretty much worked with the nuclear reactor and the instrumentation that controls all of the electronic parts and pieces of the submarine.”

Pollard developed a unique skill set during his time in the service. Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie is the person who told Micron’s Chief People Officer April Arnzen about Pollard.

I actually used Savion as an example and I described to April Savion’s background and what he’s studying now. When the conversion was over, she said, “do you have his resume?” So, I found his resume and sent it off to April and I think it was the next weekend, I was up in the Dome for the SU/NC State football game and I saw Savion up there and I said, “by the way, did anything happen from that?” and he said, “I’ve been waiting to see you in person so I could tell you…I got a job!” MIKE HAYNIE, VICE CHANCELLOR AND FOUNDER OF IVMF AT SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY

After Haynie’s conversation with Micron, Pollard received an email from the company’s senior recruiter in all of North America. He saw Pollard’s resume, was impressed and wanted to discuss potential job opportunities. About one week after that interview, Pollard signed his offer letter.

I really appreciate this opportunity to be able to be a model. From my own experience in the military, it is a really tough time dealing with the fact that you’re going from a steady paycheck and a steady job to uncertainty. You don’t know where you’re going to move back to. You don’t know if you want to be near your family or away from your family. There’s just a lot of decision making that goes into that process and it’s really stressful. So, to be able to be that example for other veterans is very important to me. SAVION POLLARD, MICRON’S FIRST CENTRAL NEW YORK HIRE

Starting in June 2023, Pollard will be one of Micron’s paid engineering interns. He’ll be responsible for troubleshooting and repairing the company’s equipment that produces the computer chips.

He’ll work with the Micron team in Virginia next summer. Then, the plan is for Pollard to work at the megafab in the town of Clay once constructed.

Pollard hopes his summer internship with Micron can lead to a full-time opportunity in Central New York. He and his wife just bought a house in Syracuse.

Pollard also mentors two young boys from Baldwinsville as part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program. He was able to bring them to meet President Biden that special day in October.