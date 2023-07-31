SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Executives from Micron are back in Central New York this week for a series of events open to the public for a chance to learn more about the company’s $100 billion commitment.

Micron is planning to begin construction on its campus in the Town of Clay next year, and begin producing memory chips in 2026.

Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, the company will host an “open house” so members of the community can ask about its $100 billion investment in the community and megafab campus planned to be built at the White Pine Commerce Park, in the Town of Clay.

There are opening remarks scheduled from Micron, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Onondaga County and the Town of Clay. Then, attendees will be able to ask questions to Micron staff members.

The event is at North Syracuse Junior High School from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on West Taft Road.

Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, the public is invited to attend the inaugural meeting of the Micron Community Engagement Committee.

The event is scheduled at 9am in the cafeteria of the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central on East Adams Street, in Syracuse.

Micron is also scheduled to announce more about its initiatives related to local childcare opportunities. “Accessible, affordable, reliable and high-quality early childcare and childcare options are essential to attracting and retaining Micron’s talent,” the company said.

Micron purchased land in the Town of Clay, as the company plans to use as land for its childcare center.

Last year, the company announced a $500,000 investment with the YMCA.

Thursday, August 3

The MOST will debut the Micron-sponsored exhibit to teach the community about microchips.

“DECONSTRUCTED: Semiconductors and Other Secrets Inside Everyday Technology” promises to inform students about how memory chips are made and used in the many electronic devices that shape our lives, homes, businesses, and beyond.

Students from Pine Grove Middle School in the East Syracuse Minoa School District were invited to include a project in the exhibit.

The exhibit opens to the public on Thursday.

Admission to the museum on Thursday is free, courtesy of Micron.

More information is available on the MOST’s website.