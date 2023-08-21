WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Micron Technology formally applied to the federal government for incentive funding Monday to build its chip-making megafab in the Town of Clay.
According to the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the subsidiary “Micron New York Semiconductor Manufacturing LLC” submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Commerce for funding from the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.
The $100 billion project is promised to comprise of four factories at the White Pine Commerce Park in the Town of Clay, bringing 50,000 jobs.
Another company, “Micron Idaho Semiconductor Manufacturing (Triton) LLC,” also submitted an application for a smaller project adjacent to the company’s headquarters in Boise, Idaho.
The application reads: “Micron requested federal support in the form of grants, which combined with investment tax credits, are necessary to enable proceeding with both projects.”
Micron heavily credits this funding and the bill’s Investment Tax Credit for its decision to build memory chips in the United States after decades of doing so overseas. The company is also seeking funding from New York State’s Green Chips program and tax breaks from Onondaga County.
The amount requested from the federal government has not been disclosed.
In a statement released first to NewsChannel9, Senate Majority Chuck Schumer applauds Micron for taking the formal step.
Senator Schumer wrote: “With my CHIPS & Science Act as the fuse, Micron chose to make Central NY the home of its unprecedented $100 billion megafab, bringing with it nearly 50,000 good paying jobs to fundamentally transform Central NY’s role in the global tech economy. Now, with Micron having officially submitted for the historic investments I created, the project is one step closer to becoming a reality, one step closer to a better future for our children and our grandchildren, one step closer to shovels hitting the ground. Without this legislation, Micron would have decided to build its megafab overseas, but the investments that I led to passage will ensure this project is a success here in Central NY. I applaud Micron for submitting its CHIPS application, so that the future of semiconductor and memory chip manufacturing will remain not just in this country, but in Syracuse and Central NY specifically, so that Upstate New York becomes a global center of the chip industry for generations to come.”