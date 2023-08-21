WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Micron Technology formally applied to the federal government for incentive funding Monday to build its chip-making megafab in the Town of Clay.

According to the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the subsidiary “Micron New York Semiconductor Manufacturing LLC” submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Commerce for funding from the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

The $100 billion project is promised to comprise of four factories at the White Pine Commerce Park in the Town of Clay, bringing 50,000 jobs.

Another company, “Micron Idaho Semiconductor Manufacturing (Triton) LLC,” also submitted an application for a smaller project adjacent to the company’s headquarters in Boise, Idaho.

The application reads: “Micron requested federal support in the form of grants, which combined with investment tax credits, are necessary to enable proceeding with both projects.”

Micron heavily credits this funding and the bill’s Investment Tax Credit for its decision to build memory chips in the United States after decades of doing so overseas. The company is also seeking funding from New York State’s Green Chips program and tax breaks from Onondaga County.

The amount requested from the federal government has not been disclosed.

In a statement released first to NewsChannel9, Senate Majority Chuck Schumer applauds Micron for taking the formal step.