NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The crowd was double the size Micron expected when its staff opened the doors of North Syracuse Junior High School for an open house.

The event Tuesday evening was one of the highlights of another whirlwind week for Micron executives visiting Central New York, related to the company’s $100 billion investment in Central New York.

Carson Henry, Micron’s Senior Director of U.S. Expansion and one of the leaders most focused on the Town of Clay project, spoke before a full auditorium mixed with cheerleaders and skeptics.

After opening remarks that included new details about the $100 billion megafab campus and information about the legally-required environmental review process, attendees who came with their own personal questions had the chance for one-on-one conversations with members of the Micron team.

The presentation gave people new information about the facility itself, including what buildings will be built when, what work is being done to study the traffic around the White Pine Commerce Park, and what kind of work is being done at the site in advance.

Attendees also got to see project renderings that haven’t been widely shared before.