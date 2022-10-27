SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9 introduced you to an Onondaga Community College one of several students invited to attend President Joe Biden’s address in Syracuse on Thursday.

After the Commander in Chief took the stage, we caught up with Juhudi Boazi who had a special moment with the president.

“Not many people get the chance to meet the president and also take a picture with him, so I’m happy right now!” JUHUDI BOAZI, STUDENT, ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Boazi said his conversation with President Biden was short and sweet, but it’s a moment he’ll always cherish.

I had so much to say but only so much time. You can only say so much! So, it was just like, you know, “how are you? It’s so nice to meet you…” all of the little stuff you can say to a president you’re meeting right away. JUHUDI BOAZI, STUDENT, ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Boazi only recently became an American citizen. He was born in Congo, Africa and moved to the United States seven years ago. Just days ago, he was naturalized right on the OCC campus.

Meeting President Biden only solidifies Boazi’s American Dream.

“I think becoming an American is not just having the paper and the passport, but being able to actually meet the President within the first two weeks of being an American is just an amazing thing.” JUHUDI BOAZI, STUDENT, ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Boazi will graduate from Onondaga Community College by the end of the year with a degree in mechanical technology. His hope is to become one of Micron’s future engineers and when job applications open, he’ll be applying!

“It’s a pretty nice opportunity for me and I really hope that some day in the future I work for them,” Boazi said.

Micron’s $100 billion investment marks the start of what will be one of many successful careers here in Central New York.