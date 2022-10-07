NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The day after Micron announced it’s building a $100 billion computer chip manufacturing plant in the Town of Clay, the Howard Hanna real estate office closest to the side “exploded” with phone calls.

“When we opened for business Wednesday, the phones absolutely exploded,” said branch manager Chris Teelin. “Dozens and dozens and dozens and dozens of phone calls.”

A 22-acre piece of property on Caughdenoy Road, three miles north of where Micron plans to build, is attracting real estate investors and speculators from across the country.

“In 23 or so years in real estate, I’ve never seen as many phone calls on one property,” said Teelin in an interview with NewsChannel 9. “Certainly not like a light switch.”

Teelin says most of the callers probably don’t know what they’d do with the property, but because of the anticipated increase in value, want it right away.

He expects multiple offers to be made on each property, more than before. He also expects longtime owners to sell land and properties to make money.