SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County officials and representatives from Micron are holding their second town hall breaking down the historic investment in our community

The topics discussed are likely to be wide-ranging from traffic patterns to available land, taxes and environmental impacts.

Thursday’s town hall comes on the heels of Micron’s recent announcement to cut production for two types of memory chips by 20% in 2023 amid falling worldwide demand.

This is news that an already skeptical Central New York community does not want to hear.