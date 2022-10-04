EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Micron’s plan for the Town of Clay is not just welcomed news for Central New York.

Jared Bernstein, a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers says this is far-reaching. He credited the President’s Chips Act, which Micron’s CEO says they needed to come here.

In a statement from the White House, “Micron, an American company, is investing $20 billion dollars this decade and up to $100 billion over twenty years in CHIP manufacturing in upstate New York, tens of thousands of good paying jobs.”

Micron is a semiconductor company. Creating tiny chips that are in much of the technology that we all rely on, on a regular basis. Bernstein spoke about the importance of making them in the United States.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars in investment, initially growing to 20 billion this decade, a hundred billion over 20 years,” Bernstein said. “Tens of thousands of jobs as you say are transformational.”

Bernstein says what’s, even more, important than those numbers are the people here who will be part of the workforce getting training to do the work to make this plan a success.