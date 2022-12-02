SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Admission to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo will be free on Sunday, December 18 in celebration of the baby elephant twins on National Twin Day.

As a sponsor for the day, Micron will underwrite the cost.

Micron Chief People Officer, April Arnzen said, “We are excited to sponsor that day for the community, so everyone has an opportunity to come to the Zoo.”

Arnzen made the announcement after being given the honor of announcing the names of the new twin elephants: Yaad and Tukada.

The day will be themed “Holidays with the Animals,” as the enrichment activities will be given to the animals as presents.

“Zoos are a hallmark of a strong community. Zoos are important in education and conservation, but it’s much more than that. Zoos really spark curiosity, compassion, connection. All of those things are really, really important to us at Micron. We believe that’s actually what helps fuel our innovation inside our company: curiosity, compassion, connection. People working together. People learning together,” said Arnzen.

Micron’s commitment to the community is part of its plan to build a $100 billion computer chip factory in the Town of Clay.