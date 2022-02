HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) - On Friday, Hudson Police Department received a silent panic alarm from the Trustco Bank on Warren Street. Officers responded and discovered the bank had just been robbed.

According to a report at about 11:42 a.m., a man described by witnesses as 6 foot tall, light-skinned in his 30s, walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding cash. Police say the man exited the building through the rear door, once he received the money.