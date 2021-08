ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – New York State Police are looking for leads in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the Town of Oneonta.

Early morning Monday August 16th, officers responded to the scene on State Route 205 near Country Club Road involving a pedestrian who was struck and unfortunately killed. The vehicle involved did not stop or report to police and is unknown at this time.