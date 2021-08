SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The end appeared to be in sight Sunday evening as Henri weakened, though the storm walloped Long Island, New York City, New Jersey and much of the Northeast coastline with bands of heavy rain Sunday afternoon, sparking concerns about flooding.

The storm weakened into tropical depression Sunday night, as it crawled over the Northeast and continued to unleash downpours over a region already saturated by heavy rain and wind that knocked out power to over 100,000 homes and swamped roads, closed bridges and left people stranded in their vehicles.