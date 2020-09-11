Money In Your Pocket 9/11/20

(WSYR-TV) — One area of investing that has become increasingly popular has been the use of exchange-traded funds or ETFs. ETFs are very similar to mutual funds in that they give a lot of diversity through different stocks and different bonds, but they do have inherent advantages to them.

Rick Reagan says in general ETFs tend to have very low expenses within them. ETFs are a cost-effective way to get exposure to the stock or bond market. They trade like a stock, you can trade an ETF at any point in the day whereas a with a mutual fund, you have to place an order to sell or buy one and it’s traded at the end-of-the-day price . ETFs are traded at whatever the price is at the time.

ETFs also tend to be more tax efficient and one big way, ETFs can be done without any ticket charges or any cost to do that transaction.