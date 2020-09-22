Money In Your Pocket 9/22/20

(WSYR-TV) — Over the past few weeks the stock market has pulled back. And while there’s certainly been a lot of bad news to focus on, financial advisor Rick Reagan says there are a few reasons why he thinks we’ve seen the pullback.

The first is coronavirus problems in Europe. Reagan says he thinks our economy and our stock market will follow the progress we make on COVID-19 and in Europe there’s a second wave. Countries like Spain and France are seeing spikes in cases. Britain is talking about national lockdowns and Reagan thinks that is scaring the U.S. because that could potentially happen here.

He also thinks the uncertainty across the upcoming elections have caused a pullback. And the markets have come a long way awfully quick, so Reagan says we were due for a pull back.

Reagan says don’t run for the exits just yet. He’ll explain why in Wednesday’s Money In Your Pocket.

